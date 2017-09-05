Organizers have stitched together the missing links in Canada’s Great Trail, connecting up a 14,000-mile hiking, biking and paddling route that stretches coast-to-coast, as Kenny Sharpe reports for The Globe and Mail. The momentous feat, which officially occured on August 26, has made the Great Trail the longest recreational trail system in the world.
Canada Completes World's Longest Hiking Trail | Smart News | Smithsonian
