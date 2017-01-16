Newsvine

joannieoconnells14

joannieoconnells14 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 5 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

Corporal punishment viewed as more acceptable and effective when referred to as spanking

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by joannieoconnells14 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience Daily
Seeded on Mon Jan 16, 2017 3:33 PM
Discuss:

Corporal punishment is viewed as more acceptable and effective when called spanking, according to a new study. Parents and nonparents alike judged identical acts of a child's misbehavior and the subsequent corporal punishment more favorably when called 'spank' or 'swat' rather than 'slap,' 'hit' or 'beat.' The findings indicate that people buffer negative views of corporal punishment by calling it a more culturally acceptable, less violent label, the researchers said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor