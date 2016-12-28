According to a new study published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, when we use our smartphones around our young kids, we may be amping up the amount of conflict and tension in the house.Why? Because the more we blur the lines between work, social, and home life, the more we feel like we're in more than one place at once while trying to parent.
Is Your Smartphone Affecting Your Relationship With Your Kids? | Parents
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:55 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment