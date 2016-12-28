Newsvine

joannieoconnells14

joannieoconnells14 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 5 Comments: 0 Since: Dec 2016

Is Your Smartphone Affecting Your Relationship With Your Kids? | Parents

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by joannieoconnells14 View Original Article: Parents
Seeded on Wed Dec 28, 2016 1:55 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

According to a new study published in the Journal of Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics, when we use our smartphones around our young kids, we may be amping up the amount of conflict and tension in the house.Why? Because the more we blur the lines between work, social, and home life, the more we feel like we're in more than one place at once while trying to parent.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor